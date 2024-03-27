Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 28 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, over the next few hours you should move away once and for all from the past also because it no longer makes you happy. As far as work is concerned, don't hesitate and make everything clear. If there have been arguments and arguments, try to clarify. You will be able to find solutions to the problems that grip you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 28 March 2024), be careful in love because there could be conflicts. As far as work is concerned, complications arise even if they can be overcome. You'll have to use a little diplomacy. Only in this way will you be able to obtain something special.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come to leave the past behind and not think too much about old relationships. As far as work is concerned, pay close attention to any small drops in energy. Not everything is going your way, but with a little rest you'll be back to your best. Recharge your batteries and you will see that everything will be fine soon.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are a little agitated in love and it couldn't be otherwise with the Moon, Sun and Mercury against you. As far as work is concerned, it is better to stay away from provocations. Someone will try to make you lose your patience, but you go straight on your way.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 28 March 2024), let yourself go to new acquaintances: this is the right time. As far as work is concerned, you want to change even if you are still thinking about it. Those who leave the old path for the new… Sometimes taking risks can be a gamble, but not always…

FISH

Dear Pisces, today in love will be a beautiful day, especially for experiencing feelings to the fullest. As far as work is concerned, you are in a very promising phase with favorable Jupiter but this does not mean that you shouldn't put your best effort into it.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 28, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: beautiful day in love, live it to the full. You can meet your soul mate. And build something special together.

