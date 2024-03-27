Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 28 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Thursday 28 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon enters your sign together with many other planets that will give a turning point to your life. As far as work is concerned, the situation is improving as well as on the love front where interesting news will arrive to be thoroughly enjoyed.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 28 March 2024), the perfect day awaits you to open your heart to your loved one. As for work, the active planets return and bring satisfaction and new projects.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today's morning, March 28, will be better than the afternoon but expect great things from April which starts with the sun in your favor. As far as work is concerned, the situation is not exactly the best but it will always get better. Have faith and a little patience.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, love is going swimmingly with the Moon and Jupiter on your side. As far as work is concerned, a brilliant idea arrives that will help you solve a big problem even if some agreements will have to be revised. Not everything is going according to plan, but everything will work out soon.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 28 March 2024), the Moon becomes favorable again during the afternoon: take advantage of it to make new romantic encounters. As for work, there is a new project to launch. You have a great need for change.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, pay attention to this day at the end of March because the morning will be heavy with matters of the heart. As for work, the stars are excellent: just pay attention to investments. You risk doing something wrong and then paying the consequences.

