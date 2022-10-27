Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 27 October 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 27 October 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, in the course of today’s evening you will be able to solve problems and discussions that you have been carrying with you for a long time (a long time), and so you will go to sleep peacefully and peacefully. When it comes to work, diplomacy pays off. And you have a lot of it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 27 October 2022), lonely hearts can redeem themselves and find a soul mate. Great time to meet new people. As far as work is concerned, you might want to get a change of scenery and embark on new adventures. Get busy now.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are often the ones called to make the right decisions within the couple. Try to choose well if you don’t want to hear your partner’s complaints. As for work, there are interesting situations to exploit. Take a good look around.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, if you have had quarrels and arguments, it may be the right time to clear up and make up. As for the work, the results will be better than expected. You are finally getting into gear. Show everyone what you’re made of. Courage!

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 27 October 2022), in love it is not the right time to make risky choices. Better to hold on to what you have, only if obviously it satisfies you. Otherwise, have the courage to change scenery. Not necessarily changing your path can be considered a failure.

FISH

Dear Pisces, if you come from a difficult story, perhaps it is worth looking further and starting again in a great way. There are no major obstacles at work either. You can give your best and show what you’re made of. Courage. It’s up to you!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Capricorn: it’s time to pull out the claws. Courage!

