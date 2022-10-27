Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 27 October 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today Thursday 27 October 2022, for the signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a better situation for feelings opens up for you in the course of the afternoon. If there is a person you like, you can declare yourself without fear. It is the right time to take an important step forward.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 27 October 2022), the morning is subdued, but then things will improve. This end of the month is in the sign of recovery. As for work, there seems to be someone rowing against you, and you can’t make important decisions.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the day today – October 27 – try not to think too much about love, especially if things have not been going well recently. Look beyond. When it comes to work, you can make better demands.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today will be a day to make the most of, since so far not everything has gone the right way. Yet it was certainly not a week to frame, because you have had so many problems and discussions in the workplace.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 27 October 2022), the morning is subdued because you come from days of heated controversy and discussions and you have not yet fully recovered. Wonderful days are expected in love. Treat yourself to a few moments of relaxation. Unplug!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, an excellent day promises to be for you, especially in the morning. Then things will get worse. Your precise and polemical character will lead you to quarrel with those around you. A desire to discuss that to cover all your contacts, both in love and at work.

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: excellent prospects on the sentimental front.

