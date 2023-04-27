Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 27 April 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday April 27, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love is about to blossom and give you many new emotions. As far as work is concerned, the period is very interesting and satisfactions will not fail to arrive. In short, roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything is fine. You will be able to achieve great things.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 27 April 2023), you really want to love and be loved. This is the right time to open your heart. At work there is a few too many thoughts but nothing serious or unsolvable. Roll up your sleeves.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love there is something that is not working and you must try to understand what it is. At work, concentrate and carry on with your projects. You will achieve great things, but you must have a little patience and trust in those around you. Not everything is going smoothly, but things will soon settle down.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you are not entirely satisfied with what you have so try to understand which direction to go. At work you have to fully believe in what you do otherwise there is no point in continuing.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 27 April 2023), in love you should stop being so brainy. Let yourself go more. At work you will be rewarded for your courageous spirit. Only those who dare can take away great satisfactions.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in this period you must try to understand how to solve small couple problems. At work, continue on your way and don’t let anyone influence you. Inside you know what you want. You have to do everything to be able to get it.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Libra: love will finally give you new thrills and great emotions like it didn’t happen to you in the past.

