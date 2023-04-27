Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 27 April 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 27 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you must try to overcome your limits and throw yourself a little more into unknown terrain. At work, put all the effort into it in order to achieve your goals. Only with sacrifices can great things be achieved.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 27 April 2023), it’s a fairly difficult period in love but you have to hold on because better times will come. At work it is not a rosy moment but soon everything will settle down.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, how beautiful is this sky that gives emotions and brings into your life a happiness that you did not expect. At work there are some problems but nothing too serious. Small hitches are always the order of the day.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, these are a bit difficult days for love but you have all the credentials to overcome them well. At work, it is better not to trust others too much, but only on your own instinct. In fact, someone will try to put a spanner in your works.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 27 April 2023), love gives more solidity and a sense of the future. At work, on the other hand, don’t throw away all the things you’ve done in recent years just for a whim.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love everything is going well so enjoy this moment. At work there are some difficulties but you have to hold on. It’s not a great time but you’ll see that sooner or later everything gets better, just be patient.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, APRIL 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: in love you have found a serenity that you have been missing for some time.

