Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 26 January 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 26 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, it will be a tiring day especially in love where you are constantly looking for solutions. Try not to hurt people by using words that are too strong… Sometimes, in fact, certain phrases hurt more than a blade. And you too might regret it. Count to ten before opening your mouth.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 26 January 2023), try not to get nervous for no reason: if you remain calm, you will realize that the solution is always, or almost always, at hand. Even at work you can calmly discuss any problems and try to solve them. Calm.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the day will be favorable for love: those born under this sign will have a lot of energy and as a couple it will be possible to make plans. As for work, if you have to schedule a meeting, schedule it for next Friday.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, over the next few hours you will have positive stars in love: if there are problems to solve, speak today. Clarify immediately. As for work, you’ll have a good chance to seize by the end of the month.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 26 January 2023), a very positive day is expected for you thanks to the influence of three planets in your sign: Moon, Mercury and Sun. You will be able to do many things and you will be favored in love.

FISH

Dear Pisces, good day for love where you will have good intuitions and be able to define the issues at stake… As far as work is concerned, you will have the possibility to define a contract, but try to give your best. As always. On the other hand, you are certainly not the type who backs down at the first difficulty.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Capricorn: positive stars in love: if there are problems to solve, talk today. Only in this way will you find that serenity that has been somewhat lacking.

