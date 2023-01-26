Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 26 January 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today – January 26th – you will be very motivated in carrying out your project, however try not to expect too much of yourself and maybe even be more collaborative with those around you. In love, on the other hand, you could give yourself a little more: the planets protect you and favor new encounters.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 26 January 2023), you feel more inclined to love and sentimental matters, someone must also make it up to you if they were too harsh or argumentative. We need more stability in the field of love, work harder and you won’t regret it! If you really want to impress someone, start on Friday.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you must pay attention to relationships with others, tensions or discussions could arise. Have you realized that there is something wrong in love, especially for those who are reliving annoying situations from the past. Evening a bit tired, better to rest rather than overdo it…

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, try to forget the sad past of December and January. Someone will be able to impose her point of view in love, from Friday Venus will be calmer and will help you sort out some things.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 26 January 2023), the coming day will be a nervous day due to the Moon and the Sun in opposition: be careful in love and try to avoid relationships with unavailable people. As for work, postpone any requests until after February 7th.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, positive day in love, if there is someone you are interested in, come forward with courage. Now you want to formalize a relationship, you are no longer satisfied with meaningless ties. Small tip: rest a bit.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a positive day in love, if there is someone who interests you, come forward with courage. Relax!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces