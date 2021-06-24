Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 24 June 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 24 June 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the little doubts in love will disappear and there will be a way to regain the ground lost recently. As for work, it promises to be a quiet day. But be careful: there may be discussions in the afternoon. Try to stay calm and not isolate yourself unnecessarily.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (June 24, 2021), if there have been problems in love, now we can recover. If you have given an ultimatum to someone by the end of the month you will want to receive an answer, it is time to get busy while keeping the calam. Chapter work: the end of the month brings interesting news.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, during the day tomorrow there may be discussions, keep calm and do not get upset. Couples who have been in love for a long time may also be affected a little. As for the job, there are promising encounters in sight. You can finally make a change in your life.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today will be a subdued and tense day. If you have discussed with your partner, pay attention to the afternoon… Chapter work: during the evening you could come home really tired: the period, however, suggests you not to give up. Not now. In the summer you will be able to rest and unplug.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to the Fox horoscope today (Thursday 24 June 2021), it will be a day if you have experienced a separation now you can look to the future with new eyes. After the initial pain, in fact, you can get back on track. As far as work is concerned, you have entered into competition with yourself: you have limits to overcome.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, during the hours of the morning you will feel a certain tiredness, however the evening will lead you to a psycho-physical recovery even for the relationships born recently. Work? If you want you will always be able to be ahead of the others: you have a great ability to transform negative things into positive.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 24, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: good day from a sentimental point of view. Well the job.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: JUNE 21-27, 2021