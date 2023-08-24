Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 24 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, your feelings are picking up again right now and you have a good amount of strength, love too, which will be able to give you some more emotion. Work chapter: a person who at the beginning of the year seemed like a point of reference in your life (a partner or a collaborator) may no longer be, but you still have to make the best of a bad situation…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 24 August 2023), a new exciting journey is about to begin, on the one hand you are enthusiastic and impatient but on the other you still have some doubts. Those who had to confirm a contract were not convinced and continue to have some uncertainties…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, sometimes things come and go. In terms of adaptability, you’re doing great. So good. You have a versatility that many would envy! There are challenges ahead so don’t let your guard down. At work!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the stars see you as particularly fit at this time of year. Your energy is at its peak and your creativity has never shined so brightly. Take advantage of these qualities to work on yourself and on your projects.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday August 24, 2023), your compatibility with others is in a flat phase. Not a leaf is moving… Don’t worry though, because your adaptability is shining like never before!

FISH

Dear Pisces, Your adventurous inner spirit is calling you back but your health just doesn’t seem to be in top shape to embark on new paths. The monetary situation is a bit in the balance and you may have to make some sacrifices…

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: the stars see you as particularly fit. Your energy is at its peak and your creativity has never shined so brightly.

