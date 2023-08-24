Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 24 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 24thAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, for you a positive end of summer day is shaping up that will help you redeem the hitches and recent disappointments, you have more energy to prepare yourself to experience important situations. August remains a particular and delicate month for many of you. New projects in sight for September.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 24 August 2023), you are looking for greater stability on an interesting day anyway, by mid-September you will receive an answer that you have been waiting for for some time. Still be patient. Good insights for people who have the ability to catch up on an ongoing business. Courage.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you have finally come out of a very turbulent and complicated period. Especially at work. The Sun and the Moon invite you not to rush things, it is probable that an appointment will be postponed at the last minute or even cancelled…

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are waiting for answers that still don’t seem to arrive, you are heading towards a better end of the month than expected… Just a little more patience. Who knows, it may not be a matter of hours to receive the clarifications you are waiting for.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 24 August 2023), you have an exceptional charge and Venus is active in your sign, what more do you want? Coming soon benefits, advantages and solutions that affect both love and work. Be careful about setting rules if there are money issues at stake.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are one of the most evolving signs this year, so don’t worry if you have had to deal with some closures: as they say “when a door closes, another door opens”. New ideas can take off from autumn and you can’t wait to start new projects, you’ll just have to deal with a little tiredness that should never be underestimated.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: you are one of the most evolving signs this year. New ideas coming.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces