Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 23 March 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 23 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have a positive Moon: some good opportunities in love are on the way. The dialogue with the partner over the next few hours will be intense and lead to great agreements. But be careful: you don’t have to be possessive. As far as work is concerned, there are good prospects, but a change or an assignment must be approached with the right attention.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 23 March 2023), an important day awaits you in love, a long-awaited answer could also arrive. In the family it will be up to you to find an agreement. Your role will be to mend the tense relationships that have been created in the recent past. As for work. breakthroughs are possible. A little caution is needed in legal disputes.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon is against love, so the solutions may not be simple. As for work, you have to solve an economic problem. You can’t constantly change your decisions, so try to hold a line. Accept help from others. It’s time to join forces and work together.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love sometimes it is necessary to take the first step. As for work, you can start a new project, which may even be stimulating. You are going through a phase full of risks, in which you can succeed or even fail spectacularly. If someone catches your attention, take a good look at what he wants to offer you, don’t stop at what others think.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 23 March 2023), the Moon is favorable in love and this is good news. Someone might very much appreciate your courage and determination. All your attention is now directed towards your work and your responsibilities. There may be some news in the work as well. It’s time to face and fix what’s holding you back.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, try to stay away from complicated situations. The Moon is dissonant in love, so a lot of caution will be needed over the next few hours. As for work, many of you will still need to be patient. Don’t hesitate to change plans if you see something isn’t working as planned.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: the Moon is favorable in love and this is good news.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces