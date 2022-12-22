Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday, December 22, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 22 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, a recent encounter in your life has changed you. It is no coincidence that it has remained so imprinted on you, do an examination of conscience. Excellent opportunities in sight at work, the weekend will be exceptional and you will soon have confirmation of it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 22 December 2022), these festive days bring you joy, on the other hand you love Christmas. Unexpected encounters that can change things are not excluded. Your requests at work find few answers, but don’t give up.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you will soon find the peace that has been missing for a long time. For the self-employed, it’s a time to take a break and switch off, after all we are entering holidays. We will talk about it again in the new year. Enjoy your holidays.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, with this dark sky it’s better to stay calm and not overdo it. In love lately there has been some discussion with your partner and this makes you agitated and nervous. At work, still some hesitation. You would like to be valued more but you do nothing to take a next step.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 22 December 2022), singles before Christmas can make excellent encounters. Love is in the air. Start looking around and you might just find someone you like and who reciprocates your interest. At work you need a little patience, you can’t get everything right away.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love you can see the first glimmers of success. If there is a person you like, come forward without hesitation. What have you got to lose? Nothing if you are single, at most you will receive a two of spades. At work, a request may be accepted.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 22, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: excellent news in love and work. Your inquiries will get positive responses.

