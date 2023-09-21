Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 21 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 21 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in this period you are in a good mood and the weekend will bring new opportunities with some extra stimulation, someone could even discover a passion and start cultivating something they had never considered. The serenity that you are riding will then allow you to create special moments with your partner.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 21 September 2023), over the next few hours you will have challenges to face, some particularly demanding, but you will have to face everything with firmness and concentration. In love you are experiencing a period of passion, both couples and singles, but be honest with yourself about your feelings…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come to expand your horizons and this September day can be crucial in this sense. Embrace the change. Also try to spend more quality time with your partner, shared adventures will strengthen the bond and make the story even more intense.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, this is the perfect day to take care of your body and health: turn off your phone and “unplug” from the world even if just for a few hours, you need to recover some energy and rest without hassles or factors to manage.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 21 September 2023), beware of possible misunderstandings with your partner: lately you have communicated little with your better half, it’s time to do so for the emotional well-being of both of you and of the couple .

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this day you could make new discoveries: be open to any possibility that presents itself to you and try to learn something, in any case don’t close yourself off in the face of new things. Even in love there is an awakening these days, the peak of intensity (with passion skyrocketing) could arrive on Friday.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: you are in a good mood and the weekend will bring new opportunities with some extra stimulation.

