Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 20 July 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday July 20, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, in love there is some small tension but nothing too serious. From tomorrow she will recover. At work, keep working hard and the satisfactions will come soon. You will see that your merits will be recognized as well as your commitment in every area.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 20 July 2023), it is the right day to discuss some important issues with your partner. At work you have good ideas, make them count. Don’t hide behind a finger and don’t be angry if something doesn’t go the way you want.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love you are a little nervous but maybe you don’t have the right person next to you. At work you have a great desire to change roles and also cities. You are tired of the usual routine, you need new stimuli and opportunities. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you feel lighter in these last days and you will be able to face matters of the heart with the right mental clarity. At work you will get great satisfactions as soon as possible. Maybe a raise or a new job. You are a little envious of other people’s success. Hope you deserve it.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 20 July 2023), in love you should continue the knowledge of a person who is making your heart beat. There may be obstacles at work but nothing too big or insurmountable.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this day is very good for feelings and if you are already a couple, reveal your feelings to your partner. At work you are waiting for confirmation from the contacts but you will soon be able to achieve all your goals. Roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: excellent week for feelings. Confirmations and new opportunities will come at work.

