PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday, April 20, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, in the next 24 hours the best thing to do will be to focus on love. Long-standing couples must try to make up for lost ground. Anyone who is experiencing a new love must support it with strength and courage. It will be worth it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 20 April 2023), you must rediscover the strength you have within you and improve your relationship with what surrounds you. Work chapter: you have to do something important by the end of May and the transit of the Sun reveals it.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there will be some important second thoughts in the next few hours. You usually make too many commitments. You have a lot of energy: use it. The week was full of strong second thoughts and many will have thought they had done wrong by accepting too many assignments.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a beautiful weekend is on the way. Also the month of May will be good. Very good. You should already feel a certain tranquility. You are an earth sign, you need certainties and reassurances to proceed. Maybe there’s always some little thing wrong, but improvements will be there.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 20 April 2023), you must pay attention to the moments of strong tension that will emerge. Someone who is successful or overconfident may also be overconfident and overconfident. There is a risk of saying something wrong and ruining everything.

FISH

Dear Pisces, undertone day. We’ll recover from tomorrow and Sunday will be a good day. As far as work is concerned, some issues are more important than all the rest. In love, a person worries you, or you have received a dry no from someone you expected to be nicer to you.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Libra: in the next 24 hours the best thing to do will be to focus on love.

