Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 2 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 2 November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, if there have been love problems recently, you may find a way to overcome them. At work, the confusion of the last few days disappears and gives way to a great desire to do. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 November 2023), you are very tired and this could negatively affect the serenity of your private life. At work you may find yourself having to change some plans.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, there may be some arguments with your partner but nothing too serious. At work, don’t be afraid to say yes to a new project. Everything works out, you just need to have a little patience and trust in yourself. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, be careful not to be too negative in your private life or hasty in your choices. There is a bit of nervousness at work but we need to find the right balance. Count to ten before opening your mouth. Roll up your sleeves.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 November 2023), be careful not to be too negative in your private life or hasty in your choices. There is a bit of nervousness at work but we need to find the right balance.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the day brings some doubts in love and at work you feel under pressure but it would be better to find some serenity, especially with colleagues. Try not to get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: there is no shortage of doubts, especially in love. You will see that soon everything will be fine and you cannot help but be happy about it.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES