Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 2 March 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 2 March 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love can give so much, especially new encounters that are favorites. At work, the second half of 2023 will be better than the first, don’t give up. You just have to be patient, after all we are already in March. Soon everything is fixed.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 March 2023), the moon is therefore favorable for emotions. At work, it’s best to keep a low profile and focus only on money-related matters. Lately you have spent beyond your means, you have to get back on track otherwise your wallet is crying.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love is not a good time. You may experience some conflict with your partner. At work you are free spirits as well as in life even if today this way of doing could make someone nervous. You risk arguing with those around you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the sun, moon and Jupiter are on your side. Love will benefit. At work it would be better to solve problems immediately also because you have so many winning ideas. You will know how to make them and make the most of them, you have to believe more in yourself.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 March 2023), Mercury is on your side so in love you will be able to be more intuitive and communicative. At work, it’s better not to just follow your instincts.

FISH

Dear Pisces, these days your head is full of beautiful thoughts and new plans for the future, from cohabitation to marriage. At work you will soon make important choices and you will not regret it. You will be able to give your best in every field.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: with such a positive astral picture, you cannot fail to achieve great things. Then it’s up to you to give your best, the stars help but up to a certain point. Everyone is the creator of their own destiny.

