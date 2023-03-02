Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 2 March 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Thursday 2 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have a great desire to love so let your emotions go and enjoy meeting new people if you are single. At work it is an optimal period that should be exploited to the maximum to recover the lost ground.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 2 March 2023), in love you should take stock of the situation and not get stuck only on your ideas. Admit your mistakes and listen more to your partner. At work, someone will help you out.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you feel a little lost but you will be able to find the solution to everything on your own. At work, be sure of your ideas even if you should pay attention to the financial aspect. Lately you have spent beyond your means and now you suffer a little, try to save money.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love goes great with a beautiful sky that gives a boost to feelings. At work, if there are new proposals, they will have to be carefully evaluated. Evaluate the pros and cons before accepting.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 2 March 2023), try to let the lovesickness slip off you. Instead, welcome the calm and if something doesn’t convince you, speak up. At work it would be better to wait before making a decision.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the sun and the moon are opposites and cause some nervousness. At work there are always many commitments but you have to try to keep your concentration high. Otherwise, you risk making serious mistakes that you will later regret.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: excellent sky in particular for feelings. You can meet your soul mate if you have been single for some time.

