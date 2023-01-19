Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 19 January 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 19 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the time has come to close parallel stories. Put a stop to several issues. You have to figure out which side you’re on and you can’t keep two feet in one shoe. Take some time, at least until the month of March, then you will see that many things will get better. Work chapter: great solutions only come with spring.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 19 January 2023), the afternoon makes things better than the morning, especially in feelings. As far as work is concerned, the situation improves, you can reach your goals. You have to roll up your sleeves to get something special.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a day full of turbulence and various jolts awaits you, you can go back to discussing with some loved ones. Don’t take it too hard if something doesn’t go the way you want. As far as work is concerned, it can be the right time to embark on new challenges, the routine tires you after a while.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, today – January 19 – can be excellent for obtaining clarifications in love. If you have argued with your partner, talk to each other and clarify. As for work, roll up your sleeves. Show everyone your worth. Cut ties with harmful or fake people.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 19 January 2023), you can recover from the point of view of emotions and feelings. Sensational flashbacks are not excluded, but be careful because heated soups rarely work. Work chapter: you can look to the future with renewed confidence. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, a somewhat subdued day awaits you, you are lazy and apathetic, as if your routine does not satisfy you. You feel like testing your partner because you are not satisfied with what you are doing. As far as work is concerned, there is a lot to discuss, calmly examine solutions and opportunities.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: new opportunities and rediscovered trust both in love and at work.

