Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 19 January 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday, January 19, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you come from quite heavy days, you need to take time for yourself and to recharge your batteries. Only in this way will you be able to make the best decisions for yourself and for your partner. As far as work is concerned, some projects will come to a halt in the next few hours, while others could restart with enthusiasm.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 19 January 2023), in this period you are down in the dumps and morale is certainly not helping you. Things will improve during the afternoon, but it’s better to avoid dangerous outings in the morning… As far as work is concerned, the weekend will be particularly favorable.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the month of March is approaching and love is starting to blossom… With the arrival of spring, feelings will be the protagonists of your life. Those who are single will be able to meet their soul mate, while those in a stable and lasting relationship will be able to plan something special in the next few hours.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, finally we recover from every point of view. Try not to tire yourself and not waste time on useless discussions. As for work, there are excellent opportunities to be seized. But weigh the pros and cons before agreeing, and don’t rock the boat for no reason.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 19 January 2023), you need attention. You can experience strong emotions, but you have to understand which way to go. Work chapter: it’s time to schedule a break. You are not made of iron and sometimes you need to unplug.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you will live an afternoon full of great emotions and conquests, thanks to a splendid Moon. As far as work is concerned, many planets are smiling at you right now and are aligned in the right direction. You can have fruitful and productive encounters, it’s up to you to turn them into something special.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Gemini: the flower of love blossoms and gives you succulent fruits to be seized on the fly.

