Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 18 May 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 18 May 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the priority must be psychophysical recovery, you need to catch your breath and regain energy. Jupiter is no longer against it and, even if there is still a long way to go to find some peace of mind, the worst is definitely over. All troubled couples will need time to recover lost stability. But don’t despair.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 18 May 2023), the many things to do are stressing you out a little too much. Continue to feel the fear of not being able to make it but try to approach things with the right spirit, without leaving demoralized or disheartened because the attitude you adopt will make the difference.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there is latent dissatisfaction that conditions you and makes you see difficulties in everything; It seems to you as if everything is complicated and there is always an obstacle. There is a legal issue or a family problem to resolve, we need to move by the end of spring.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are experiencing difficult but also innovative days: you already knew that May would be the month of innovations and would reward those who have moved well in the past and assumed their responsibilities. Love is also under review, due to the opposite Venus, but the problem is that there is no time to be together with the partner.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 18 May 2023), you feel a great push towards the future and you have realized that things are getting better! Avoid reaching the end of your strength and keep an eye on physical declines. You are heading towards an interesting future and you want to change immediately, innovate, breathe a different air…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, conflicts with superiors or problems in renewing an agreement are not excluded, the desire for freedom and rebellion against abuses and unfair treatment is making a comeback. In love, the sky promises to be interesting, the best day in this sense will be Sunday.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: feel a great push towards the future, things are improving!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO