Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 18 May 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 18 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, it will be a favorable day for you with a truly excellent emotional charge. Even those who have recently closed a story will have the enthusiasm and determination necessary to immediately get back into the game. And the best is yet to come…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 18 May 2023), those who have worked on a plan, idea or project can be more than satisfied. There is some matter to be clarified with an ex but with a little good will you can get to do everything. Possible clashes with Sagittarius and Aquarius.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you feel a little dazed but also intrigued by what is about to happen, especially at work. Over the next few hours you may receive an interesting proposal but dissonant Saturn invites you to be very careful and accept only what works and is convenient for you, without getting into unclear situations… Possible news even in love.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are experiencing an important moment of recovery and rebirth, now life can really take on a different aspect and you will be able to put something extra into it! Those who have been waiting for a call for a long time will now finally get it. Saturn and Jupiter favor decisions relating to marriage and relationships to be made official!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 18 May 2023), many are starting with a new project and are enthusiastic about this adventure, however calm and patience will be needed because the results will not come immediately. The biggest mistake you could make over the next few hours is pouring tensions into love, especially if you are dealing with Scorpio, Sagittarius or Aquarius.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are recovering from a period of chaos and changes, everything that arises in these days can lead to action and everyone is invited to make projects (work or study) that can bring good results in view of the future. In love things are a little better than in the recent past, it’s time to clarify things if there have been frictions recently.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: you are recovering from a period of chaos. Improvements also in love.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces