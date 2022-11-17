Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday November 17, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday November 17, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, intriguing stars for feelings, are you really sure that behind an important friendship there really isn’t anything else? As far as work is concerned, tiredness will be felt but your commitment will be rewarded.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 17 November 2022), a little agitated sky, in love do not feed sterile discussions. As for the work, it is possible to sign an agreement over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – November 17, 2022 – you could have an interesting meeting, your charm will not go unnoticed. Interesting stars at work, there’s an air of novelty. Tiredness will be felt but your commitment will be rewarded very soon.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, it will be a sky that will invite you to clarify your feelings, don’t keep your foot in two shoes. As for work, interesting stars, good confirmations are on the way. You need more guarantees. If there’s something wrong with your partner, look for a solution perhaps by constructing a constructive speech.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 17 November 2022), you may be a little nervous. If there’s something wrong with your partner, look for a solution perhaps by constructing a constructive speech. As for work, you have so many things to do.

FISH

Dear Pisces, love is once again the protagonist in your life, but be careful when bonding with people who are already committed. Banish bad thoughts and do not hesitate to make new acquaintances. As for the work, you need more guarantees. Interesting stars, some nice confirmations are coming.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Sagittarius: you could make an interesting encounter, your charm will not go unnoticed. If there’s something wrong with your partner, look for a solution perhaps by constructing a constructive speech.

