Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 17 June 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 17 June 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius is Fishes present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, there is much less controversy in love than in the recent past. Get ready to experience a weekend of passion. As for the job, Saturn is in great shape. A very positive and recovery period begins for you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (June 17), get ready to experience very strong emotions, especially in love. At work you have not gotten the answers that you would have expected and you are very sorry about this. Still have patience …

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, those who have been in a relationship for a long time will soon have great satisfactions. As far as work is concerned, there is a lot to be done mainly because of your exuberant character. Avoid diplomatic incidents.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in this period you are very nervous and stressed, so try not to argue unnecessarily with those around you. Work? Things are better: you have found a little more serenity and what you do after all you like.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to the Fox horoscope of tomorrow, it promises a day to be taken with pliers because you will have the opposite Moon, so better act with caution. There may be major changes to deal with. Back straight and pedal.

FISHES

Dear Pisces, on this day you will have to resolve not insignificant discussions and tensions. Chapter work: you really want to discuss, even if sometimes it would be better to bite your tongue. Try not to get too nervous.

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Scorpio: great news coming for singles. Enjoy it.

