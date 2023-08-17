Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 17 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 17 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this beautiful period of recovery continues for you and this Thursday brings beautiful solutions and a great desire to do. You feel with so many responsibilities on your shoulders but work successes are just around the corner. In love you will be able to understand what you want.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 17, 2023), expect changes at work, especially if you work as an employee. These last days of August bring important turning points but you will be rewarded. In love don’t fixate on keeping control, let yourself go but only if it’s worth it.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today is a beautiful day even if tomorrow you will have even more strength. You will be able to solve a heart problem and single people should leave the house and be among people. New projects can arise.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, This week started off a bit strange with a less than optimal Sunday and Monday. The accumulated effort is great even if your role is not questioned. In love there is a little more certainty.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 17 August 2023), couples who have argued and who have been in crisis lately almost arrive at an ultimatum, either inside or out. This is not a very passionate period and as far as money is concerned, be careful not to make any missteps.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, are you waiting for an answer that doesn’t seem to arrive or, in any case, you want to organize a new project in view of the autumn. Saturn in the sign implies a return to the past, an interrupted collaboration that becomes active again. It’s a special time in love. You may distance yourself from someone, especially if you’re not convinced who you’re dating.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: many beautiful opportunities are coming. Stand up for yourself and you will have great strength to get back on top.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO