Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 17 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 17thAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today is a day that will make you think about money. Not everything you want can be achieved because it is too expensive. You need to get your finances in order and there is also a certain desire to respond in kind to some provocation. Venus is your friend.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 17 August 2023), the day is not the best of the week and the advice is precisely to stay away from complications. Jupiter stays in the sign and allows you to overcome many annoyances. Today and tomorrow someone could make you nervous.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this sky is beautiful for feelings so let yourself go in love. This is a period of great news in the emotional sphere and there are some doubts about work.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, this is a rebuilding time for you. You have a strong sense of revenge and this will lead you to be very successful. There may be small delays but you don’t have to worry, every change that arises now will take you far.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 17 August 2023), this is a somewhat nervous period, you are quite irritable and you, after all, when you are unable to do something you usually get angry. Be careful not to tease a lion during these two days as it could be dangerous.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, references have changed in work and there are also those who have had to give up an important role or face mistakes. Favorable Jupiter, however, makes you successful. Only be careful of love where there is a bit of a crisis.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: a period of great changes and reconstruction opens for your sign. You will be able to make a breakthrough.

