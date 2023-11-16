Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 16 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 16 November 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love is the protagonist of this beautiful day for you: if you have a love by your side, cultivate it, if you want to hug someone, do it… Never before will work, success and personal results be rewarding. Keep it up and you’ll see some really good ones!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 16 November 2023), you always take it a little too much and whoever speaks to you must be careful not to press the wrong texts… stay calm and above all calmer, it’s no use get nervous about everything. Venus, among other things, is about to bring you great benefits. New work challenges are also coming, you feel ready for anything.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this period your mental and imaginative abilities are particularly developed: try to use them in a profitable and useful way. Never like these days have you felt light, carefree and confident.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, a friend may need you in the next few hours. Don’t refuse your help, show off your generosity and your great ability to care for others. The good you do for others will come back to you when you are in difficulty.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 16 November 2023), it is not worth wasting your time on insignificant disputes and clashes. There are much more pressing and important issues at this time to which you should devote all your energy and attention.

FISH

Dear Pisces, with each passing day you feel a new, unusual strength growing that you can no longer underestimate or ignore. You would do well to take note of this and start directing it towards an important and concrete goal.

