Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 16 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Thursday 16th November 2023

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you shouldn’t waste time with those who don’t reciprocate your feelings. You may get a little tired at work but all your hard work will pay off.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 16 November 2023), in love you need to push away negative thoughts and look at new encounters with more positivity. You are at a standstill at work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the day is a bit nervous in love and also at work. Try to stay calm and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan. Be careful not to raise your voice too much. Not everything can be fixed immediately, you need a few more pushes on the accelerator.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love, be careful not to get too nervous and at work make it clear what your needs are. You have many commitments and things to do, but soon there will be good news in every field. Prioritize yourself and understand what really matters to you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 16 November 2023), the stories born now can have a great future. At work you will have excellent results and great satisfaction. You will see that you will soon get great satisfaction in every field.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the sky invites you to be very calm, especially in your private life. You will see that soon everything will be fine. At work, watch out for some slowdowns. Not everything is going according to plan, but there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: the stories that arise in this period can give great results and satisfaction in every field.

