Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 16 March 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday March 16, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the Moon is in an excellent aspect and during today – March 16 – it will give beautiful emotions. As for work, there is an important project at stake so try to commit yourself. You will know how to achieve great things and you have all the credentials to give your best. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 16 March 2023), how beautiful these stars give space to love and feelings. Take advantage of it. As far as work is concerned, everything is going great with a good dose of energy and the desire to clarify what doesn’t work or hasn’t worked in the past.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon is dissonant right now: pay maximum attention in love. You have a great need for serenity but at work there is still a bit of agitation to manage… You will be able to clarify everything in the next few days.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon is favourable: an excellent day is expected for you to better enjoy your relationship. As far as work is concerned, face problems head-on and speak clearly if things don’t sit well with you… Only in this way can they be solved easily.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 16 March 2023), love is once again the protagonist of your life! As far as work is concerned, it’s best not to be too hasty and anxious. Sometimes it’s just impatience that makes you make bad choices. Meditate long.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the next few hours of this month of March you will feel some discomfort. Especially during the afternoon and in love but nothing too serious. As for the work, commit yourself and avoid possible mistakes. But you will have no problem doing it.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: with these stars love is the absolute protagonist and you can take away great satisfaction.

