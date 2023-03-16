Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 15 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this month of March, don’t underestimate new love encounters because they could reserve many beautiful surprises. As far as work is concerned, the day will be interesting, especially for those who have started a new project. You can carry it forward with enthusiasm and excellent results. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 16 March 2023), the Moon is back – finally – favorable and lights up the sky with love. Take advantage of it, seize every moment! As far as work is concerned, this is a period where you can get involved in new things.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, pay close attention in love: the stability of your relationship could be tested by the stars. As far as work is concerned, the future can be discussed but important decisions must be postponed.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, pay close attention to the controversies in love that could arise on this day. As far as work is concerned, there may be some difficulties but nothing unsolvable, don’t worry. It’s up to you to find the right solutions and use the necessary diplomacy.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 16 March 2023), be cautious over the next few hours. Particularly in new loves… Heaven is not really on your side. The weekend will be beautiful and at work always be ready to seize opportunities on the fly.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, singles may be tempted by the allure of no-commitment relationships. As far as work is concerned, there are many bureaucratic issues to deal with but you will be able to do everything. If necessary, rely on the wise advice of an expert in the field. You cannot think of doing and solving everything by yourself.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: this Moon lights up your path in love, take advantage of it.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces