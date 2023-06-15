Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday June 15, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 15 June 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, today – Thursday 15 June 2023 – will be a tiring day, but one that allows you to analyze everything that has happened in recent times. Many have experienced bitter moments or troubles in the family. But now you have the opportunity to overcome all the difficulties.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 15 June 2023), a nervous, electric day awaits you, dangerous for relationships with others. You will be on your toes and not very negotiable. It is not the best time if you are going to turn your life around, it will be better to wait until next week.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, right now in your life you are feeling energetic and full of personality. Your desire for adventure and wisdom will lead you to explore new horizons with confidence and curiosity. In love and work you may find interesting challenges to face head on.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, inner balance is the key to your success, particularly at this time of year and in your life. Your qualities in the workplace over the next few hours will not go unnoticed. In love, seek harmony through shared emotions.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 15 June 2023), you will find a lot of luck in your social life over the next few hours. Use your creativity to innovate in your work and always try to keep your soul in love. Ups and downs? Don’t worry, it will pass soon.

FISH

Dear Pisces, rely on your intuition to make important decisions in your daily life. Both in love and in work. Give space to instinct. Leadership will be key in your career, but don’t neglect the spiritual aspect. You don’t have to choose work over love. Look for the right balance.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: you feel energetic and full of personality. Enjoy the moment!

