Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday December 15, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 15 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, today – Thursday 15th December – if you are looking for a new love, now could be the right moment. Look around, a return to the past is not excluded. You are about to receive good news, you may have important job confirmations. Have faith and patience. The best things will come soon.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 15 December 2022), you are rather agitated in this period, the one to come will not be the best of your days, even for feelings. Caution! Roll up your sleeves.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – Thursday 15 December 2022 – try to dedicate time to yourself and carefully evaluate what you want from a relationship. The time has come to give you some serious answers… If you think that the story has now come to an end, it’s better to close permanently and forget it.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the day will not start well, but your determination and your better half will help you make a change in your mood. As for work, you carry on like a train. This is really a great time to carry on your projects.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 15 December 2022), you are particularly nervous, perhaps it is better that you avoid confronting your partner, quarrels could arise… As for work, take a break, it is you need to stop for a moment.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, stand still and evaluate whether your story can really continue or it’s time to end it here. Don’t worry, the answers will come by themselves. As far as work is concerned, no great news is forthcoming, but you have sown well, the fruits will come.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Libra: if you are looking for a new love, this could be the right moment. Good news from work.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 12-18 DECEMBER 2022