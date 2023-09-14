Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 14 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 14 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this is a beautiful day for love with the possibility of having new and interesting encounters. New projects arrive at work to evaluate. Don’t be hasty and weigh the pros and cons. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. You just need to roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 14 September 2023), you may be particularly affected by distance from your partner. At work, look forward and not to the past. There is still so much to achieve. Roll up your sleeves.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are not entirely satisfied with your work sphere. A great time has arrived at work to recover your energy and earnings. Lately you’ve spent beyond your means and now your wallet is crying.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you have recently ended a relationship you may start to look to the future. At work, if you are not satisfied with what you do, start looking around. You could evaluate new offers, sometimes it is advisable to have a change of scenery to find lost stimuli.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 14 September 2023), in love there are those who feel distant from their partner. At work it is an ideal period to make plans for the near future. Roll up your sleeves. Things don’t fall from the sky, it takes sacrifice and commitment.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, use this day to clarify things with your partner. If there have been arguments and problems, you will see that everything will soon be resolved. In short, don’t keep things inside but try to resolve them. There may be some changes coming at work. Little by little everything gets better.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: if you want new adventures, both in love and at work, this is the right time. You will see that little by little everything will be fine.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO