Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 14 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 14 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the moon in excellent aspect helps in love relationships and allows you to experience strong emotions. At work, it would be better to check things before criticizing them. Otherwise you risk saying a few words too many and then regretting it. Better to count to ten before opening your mouth.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 14 September 2023), in love it is an important moment to clarify everything that isn’t working in the couple. You don’t feel very satisfied at work but you start thinking about how to get that spark back.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love it is a period of chaos and arguments, be careful. At work it is better to be diplomatic than instinctive. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Little by little everything gets better. You will see that you will be able to solve the problems that are plaguing you.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love the time has come to live the relationship in the sunlight. Good news is coming to work. You will be able to get great satisfaction in every field. Roll up your sleeves and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 14 September 2023), it is better not to face problems with your partner. At work you are starting to see some results after so much effort.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the moon allows you to experience emotions to the fullest. At work, pay attention only to finances. Lately you have spent beyond your means and now you are in difficulty. Roll up your sleeves.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: with this sky prepare to experience strong emotions.

