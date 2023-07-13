Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 13 July 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, beware of some love spats that could spoil your mood. Better to keep calm and not take it if something does not go as you would like. Someone will try to provoke you. At work, continue with the usual commitment that will take you far. You can take away great satisfaction or maybe get that much coveted promotion.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 13 July 2023), you are full of commitments and you are putting love aside a bit. At work there are many things to do but try to keep calm. You will see that everything is fine.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have found the desire to love and have fun. At work, the time has come for revenge. After so many sacrifices you can take away great satisfactions in every field. Show what you are made of and you will have no rivals. Be careful, however, who will try to put a spanner in the works.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love keep negative thoughts away because they could ruin your day. At work, there is a lot of effort but you are bored with the situation you are in. However, you will see that soon everything will be fixed and there will be good news ahead for you. Maybe a pay raise or a new job to prove your worth.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 13 July 2023), love proceeds well and the moon protects the sphere of feelings. At work you have many winning ideas and also the desire to put them into practice.

FISH

Dear Pisces, be careful in love because there may be small crises to overcome. At work you are tired but you are making a leap in quality so good. New encounters will take you far. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: with these stars you can take away great satisfactions in love. If there is a person you like, come forward without fear.

