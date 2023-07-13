Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 13 July 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 13 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day speaks of passion for both couples and singles, so don’t lock yourself at home. At work, try to complete your projects. It is useless to leave things half done or unfinished. Better roll up your sleeves and act.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 13 July 2023), you have found a beautiful balance in love and now it’s time to enjoy it all. At work, everything is going well, especially for self-employed workers even if you are not entirely satisfied with your earnings.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the moon protects you so love will go swimmingly. At work, don’t be too argumentative but try to solve problems. There are so many that torment you as it hasn’t happened to you for a long time.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, this is a bit of a flat day for love but don’t be overwhelmed by doubts. At work, keep calm and do everything at your own pace. You will be able to achieve great things in any field, but without rush or anxiety.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 13 July 2023), you have been a little restless in love lately, so pay attention to discussions. At work it is a delicate period but you will be able to overcome every obstacle and come out a winner.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, do you want to fall in love and not just with passing stories. You will be able to take away great satisfactions. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go the way you want. Important changes will come at work from next week.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: lonely hearts can soon find refreshment next to a new person to love. You don’t just want casual sex.

