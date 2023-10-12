Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 12 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 12 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the sky speaks of love so green light for feelings and exits. The time has come for something new at work. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. In short, not all is lost. You will be able to achieve great things in every field. Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 12 October 2023), the moon protects you and gives you beautiful emotions. At work you might have second thoughts, think carefully about what you want to do. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the sky speaks of good news for love. At work everything is going well, especially for those who have their own business. You will see that everything will be fine. You can significantly increase your earnings and show what you’re made of. Roll up your sleeves and get busy. Everything is fine.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, something may not be going right in love and at work, it is a difficult time but problems must be faced and not hidden under the carpet. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves. This is not the time to feel sorry for yourself.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 12 October 2023), the moon supports you and improves your sentimental situation. At work it’s time to fix something that isn’t going well. Roll up your sleeves. You will see that things slowly get better. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this day is a bit subdued but you shouldn’t get too nervous. At work you will have to make a decisive choice for your career. You can’t think that everything is going smoothly. You will see that little by little things will get better. Sometimes a change of scenery is good.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 12 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: thanks to the influence of the moon your feelings improve.

