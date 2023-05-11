Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 11 May 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday May 11, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the Moon in your sign over the next few hours of this mid-May Thursday will illuminate love: enjoy this moment. As far as work is concerned, a good recovery phase with respect to the past begins. The worst is finally over, now you can catch your breath and recover, but don’t be angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Calm…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 11 May 2023), you have the Moon in your sign: relationships with others will be favored over the next few hours. As far as work is concerned, all outstanding issues will be resolved.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, very soon, within a few days, passion will be the protagonist of your life again. As for work, you’re a little low on energy even if you’ll be able to complete all the projects you have in mind.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, today – Thursday 11 May – will be very beautiful for love, but at work you have to be careful, especially if you are undecided between two proposals. Evaluate the pros and cons before accepting and you will not be disappointed. Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 11 May 2023), the Moon lights up your sky and offers beautiful moments to share with your partner. As far as work is concerned, the agitation is strong due to sudden changes which, however, shouldn’t scare you but only burden you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the next few hours, don’t lose faith in yourselves and above all in love. As for work, be patient because success is really around the corner. Perhaps there is something wrong at the moment but soon you will regain confidence in yourself and in those around you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: with this sky your days will be splendid!

