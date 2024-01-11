Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 11 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayFriday 11 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, at this moment your physical and mental well-being plays a leading role. As far as work is concerned, there will be important decisions to be made that you will have to try to make in total serenity without being influenced by external pressures.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 11 January 2024), over the next few hours there will be some somewhat complicated situations to deal with also because someone could speak badly of you and this could irritate you quite a bit. Love? This is the right time to make a change to your future.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, be careful at work: some interesting proposals are about to arrive, especially for those who have been looking for a new job for a long time. In love, thanks to the support of Venus, that very favorable phase continues, especially for young couples.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are emerging from a phase of intense work and great suffering also due to the many commitments that have been concentrated in a few days. Working hard is certainly not a problem for you, but sometimes even you go haywire. At the weekend, try to dedicate more time to your family.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 11 January 2024), some very interesting opportunities are coming, especially with regards to work. The month of February will be quite favorable for those who are looking for a new job. You will have to prepare now to be ready.

FISH

Dear Pisces, some serenity is finally returning to your life. There will be a way to find a certain harmony even within the family. You should always try to move with great caution also because this is not the right time for headers.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 11, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: news on the job is coming. Love? The excellent phase for couples continues!

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO