Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 10 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 10 November 2022, for the signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love try to understand what your real needs are. In short, you have to take stock of the situation a little and not overdo it. At work, however, a friend could be of help to you. A dense network of contacts is always useful.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 10 November 2022), in love there is no need to leave the certain for the uncertain. Indeed, it would be better to hold on to what you have, especially at this stage. At work pay attention to finances, if you need to get an advance or ask for a loan. The wallet is crying.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you don’t have to be too hard on your partner. Sometimes it seems that you enjoy teasing him. Certain balances need to be modified, difficult agreements with Cancer and Libra. Keep calm, do not impose yourself with violence.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2022

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love there is a certain nervousness, better stay away. At work, however, delays are possible, try not to lose patience. A payment may not have arrived on time, but the time is a bit difficult for everyone.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 10 November 2022), after the middle of the month you will be able to find a solution to some heart problems that are gripping you. Until then it is best to remain cautious. Interesting deals are coming up at work.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the economic problems in this period have not been lacking, and in the long run they can weigh on the couple’s bonds. Try to remedy and talk to each other. At work, however, it is possible that your request will be accepted. You can maybe ask for a salary increase.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: some contacts at work will save you.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH