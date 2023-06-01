Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday June 1, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday June 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, on this day there are some love doubts and you have to wait for the 23rd of the month to have a little more serenity. Many things have changed at work but be happy about it. Not everything is fixed immediately but you will see that things improve soon.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 June 2023), the day is quite nervous from a love point of view, be careful. At work, if you have a proposal to make, make it but with great caution. You will know how to achieve great things, soon everything will be fixed.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, we are in a much more serene situation in love and feelings will be even more favored over the weekend. At work, all the new projects that have remained unfinished so far will be able to become reality.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you are single you may have accumulated some sorrows but you must learn to look ahead. At work you have many doubts but this is the time to choose which direction to go. It’s not an easy time, but soon everything gets better. Have faith and patience.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 June 2023), there are many things to clarify in your relationship so take the opportunity to talk to your partner. At work there is dissonant Saturn who teases but you must not give up. Everything fixes.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the moon is favorable and allows you to experience strong emotions. At work you went straight on your way, knowing better than anyone else what you want for yourself. And only then can you get it and hope for something special. You will be able to achieve great things.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: you manage to achieve great things and experience strong emotions, get ready for something special. You will see that you will soon get good goals. Do not give up.

