Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday June 1, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday June 1st 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, on this day the stars advise you to look ahead and let go of the stories that seem to be going nowhere. At work there are many commitments but if managed well they could bring great satisfaction.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 June 2023), you have Mercury in your sign, therefore an excellent time for meetings. At work you also have to do the things you don’t like. There’s no point in wasting time, but sometimes it’s necessary to achieve something important.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, on this first day of June feelings become important. As far as work is concerned, there could be a change or a transfer of headquarters, be careful. You risk making mistakes and then regret it. You will see that everything adjusts and settles down.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this is a sky that favors relationships and the moon in the sign helps from this point of view. At work there is nervousness and, perhaps, you feel a little under pressure. Try to unplug, a nice long weekend awaits you on June 2 in which you can take the opportunity to recharge your batteries.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 June 2023), there is something in love to clarify so take this day to say what you think about your partner. There’s a bit of a mess at work but you’ll soon be able to complete that important project.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you should take advantage of this day to experience some new emotions of love. At work, if you already have an activity underway, you will achieve great successes. There can be great rewards to come, especially for those looking for a new job or for those looking to get promoted.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: with this sky you can achieve great things, take advantage of it. You will see that you will soon get good goals. Do not give up.

