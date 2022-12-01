Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday, December 1, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 1 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, you must use the moment to deal with heart problems. Now you can face any sentimental difficulty with determination and decisiveness. Work? Great opportunities are coming. Be ready and you won’t regret it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 December 2022), don’t get drawn into useless controversies, the risk is to unleash an argument with your partner. As far as work is concerned, the professional commitment that sees you try your hand at new activities disorients you. Be calm and you will see that everything will go well.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are constantly looking for confirmation in the sentimental field and perhaps this could prove to be the right time to get it. As far as work is concerned, don’t get drawn into useless discussions, it’s you who will have the upper hand anyway. In fact, in the end everyone will have to admit that you were right. And this fills you with pride.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this coming day will not be a day where you will be in your best shape, there may be some problems in love. There may be tensions at work, but let it go… Calm down. It is useless to take it too much if something does not go as you would like.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 1 December 2022), if you have an established relationship, over the next few hours you will find time to give it space. As far as work is concerned, you have some important deadlines to meet. Do it.

FISH

Dear Pisces, try to be a little more thoughtful in love, don’t get carried away by impetus. As far as work is concerned, a period of great opportunities is about to open. If something hasn’t gone your way so far, fear not. As they say, when a door closes, a door opens.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 1, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: think carefully about love. Work? A fantastic time is about to begin. You can take great satisfaction and demonstrate your value to everyone.

