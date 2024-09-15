Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 15 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday, September 15, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, many of you during the next few hours of this Sunday in September will have the desire to clarify matters in love. Be careful: the sky requires caution. Do not overdo it. Some will also argue about work with colleagues. There is a desire to get back into the game. Calm and cool.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 14 September 2024), during this weekend of mid-September 2024 it will be possible to encounter some small conflicts with friends, relatives or colleagues… There is no need to be afraid to face new things and problems. Moon in opposition. As for work, those who are self-employed will be favored.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this month of September you could react too sharply to a criticism. It remains a complicated period for money. Liberating transgression for many of you but go slowly… Something changes on the work front, but nothing sensational.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, some couples in the next few hours of this month of September will finally be able to overcome a complicated moment. Turn the page once and for all. It is good to start new work paths. Better to avoid any kind of recrimination. Get busy. The past is the past.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 15, 2024), the Moon brings sincere emotions, important to live fully. The time has come to go your own way with confidence. A love can be born from a simple friendship. Take a good look around you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the game is open. In the next few hours, you will be able to listen carefully to a job proposal. A promising period for love. The sky awakens ambition. Courage!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Pisces: excellent period for love. Room for ambition.

