Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 15 September 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 15th September 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this weekend you will have to try to recover a conversation that has been interrupted for a little too long… Today, Sunday, September 15, 2024, lonely hearts will have to come forward with courage. Some must deal with unresolved economic issues. Strong agitation is coming. Work chapter: a promising period is expected.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 15, 2024), many of you are experiencing a particular weekend. Very particular. Pay close attention to boredom during the next few hours of this Sunday. The economic situation does not reserve negative surprises at this time. Some are afraid to start another relationship. Do not be afraid but take the right time before acting.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, pay close attention to the controversies that have emerged in the recent past. Use this Sunday to think about them carefully. Jupiter and Venus will still be positive. Try to turn the page once and for all if love stories are not working out. As for work, you can no longer stand the routine.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, at this time of year you must and want to carry on a love story with all of yourself. During the next few hours of this month of September now halfway through, there will be no shortage of satisfaction, especially at work. Some will have to mend a tear. Good stability is coming.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday, September 15, 2024), be very careful about any small disagreements with friends, relatives, or colleagues. The Moon in opposition could cause problems even in the most solid relationships. The next week will be a fiery one!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Venus is still favorable for you: this Sunday in mid-September 2024 will be promising. A rethink on the work front is not excluded. During the day tomorrow, there will be no need to be shy. Some are ready to launch into some new relationship. Courage!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: Venus still favorable. Enjoy the moment to the fullest.

