Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 1 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday, September 1, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Mercury and Venus are on your side and today is a good day in love. At work, the period is good, you want to do things, but there is someone who will hinder your projects! Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 1, 2024), Venus enters your sign and in love everything will go well. At work, the situation is improving and there are those who will even be able to solve a problem! Roll up your sleeves and don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Excellent opportunities for success.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Venus is favorable in the first days of the month, it’s time to clarify in love. At work, it’s better to maintain balance, especially if you had to deal with a disappointment! Roll up your sleeves. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love and family something is not going as you would like, better to keep calm. At work, there are those who are carrying out a project, but watch out for economic and/or legal problems! You will see that little by little everything will be fixed. Excellent opportunities for success. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 1, 2024), Mercury and Venus help couples who have had problems, but it’s better to clarify. At work, there are obstacles to overcome especially for those who are still studying! Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love something is changing in the right direction. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. At work, try to make up ground and concentrate to the max! Roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything will be fine. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Aquarius: Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Great opportunities for success.

