Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 1 September 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 1st September 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love be careful because Venus and Mercury are busy and before speaking it is better to think. At work, try to have more courage and carry on with projects! You will see that they will give excellent results and there will be nice surprises.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 1, 2024), those who have experienced a crisis must now turn the page and move forward. At work, there are difficulties but do not fear because good opportunities will soon arrive to be exploited! Do not be offended if something does not go according to plan.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Mercury and Venus are in excellent aspect, you have to take advantage of it in love. At work, the period is positive, but there could be problems with colleagues: perhaps you need to work with more stimulating people! You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, extra push for love. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Soon everything will be fixed and you will remain happy and serene. At work, however, manage everything calmly and carefully because autumn will bring advice! Excellent opportunities for success.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, September 1, 2024), in love if something is not going well it is better to talk about it, especially in couples where there is distance. At work, you are in competition with yourself. You have to keep calm!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Mars is transiting your sign and the situation in love promises well. At work, in the past few weeks a pretty good proposal has probably arrived: the day is favorable, take advantage of it!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 1, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Gemini: with these stars you can achieve great things, especially in love.

