Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 25 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday, August 25, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are dealing with a beautiful and important project but perhaps you need help, technical support or even “only” moral; usually you tend to do everything by yourself to take 100% of the credit, and get more satisfaction from your things, but this is not always possible and when it happens do not hesitate to ask for assistance from others.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 25, 2024), the transit of Venus makes social relationships and love particularly positive and energetic. You are particularly seductive and attractive in this phase and can easily convince others of the goodness of your reasons. You will have to pay a little attention especially in long-standing couples who will experience a somewhat dull phase.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in the last few weeks you have talked too much about work (or dedicated too much space to the professional sphere), it is true that the objectives are becoming more and more important as the months go by and creativity is at its peak but do not make the mistake of excluding love from your daily life. To realize your projects there is time, as well as favorable Jupiter, have faith.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, Mercury and the Moon are active in your sign, a real panacea for those who have to solve problems of any kind: you have an important horoscope that smells of novelty, someone will necessarily have to accept a new role and adapt as soon as possible to a situation different from the one they are used to. Intriguing sensations also for love, it seemed that some paths were already traced but then suddenly something changed and you feel butterflies in your stomach again.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 August 2024), try not to attack others too much or be excessively harsh in your judgments, even if this attitude (apparently of strength and self-confidence) sometimes hides great shyness and an equal amount of distrust.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there is also the benevolent aspect of Jupiter to consider, promising both in business and in love (possible new very intriguing encounters). In essence, a phase of confirmations or new certainties opens, the doubts of the past few days could be swept away at any moment but be careful to keep your feet on the ground: going “from the stars to the stables” is a moment, keep your balance and manage things well.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 25, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Capricorn: with these stars and above all with your determination there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO