Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 18 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday, August 18, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the Moon enters your sign, it is a good day for love. Those who have a business will be lucky today. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that your success will be great. Excellent opportunities for success. Do not be upset if something does not go according to plan. You will see that everything will be fine. Excellent opportunities for success in every field.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 18, 2024), love is not competition, you should question yourself sometimes, today is the right day. At work, try to expose yourself, but with extreme calm. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love the Moon is favorable, start to come out! at work good opportunities for growth. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves and don’t always grumble. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that soon everything will be fine.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a person will come back to you, choose well whether to let him or her back into your life. At work you will have an argument with a colleague, calm is the virtue of the strong. Excellent opportunities for success. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success in every field.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 18, 2024), this evening you will be able to relax and make peace with your partner for a recent argument. At work, proceed calmly. Excellent opportunities for success in every field. Remember that every abandonment is a waste.

FISH

Dear Pisces, take advantage of the favorable Moon to go out and see people. At work, don’t argue with clients, try to understand and find a solution. Don’t get upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 18, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Libra: It’s a great day for your sign in every way. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO